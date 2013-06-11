Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Gap Inc says CEO Arthur Peck's total compensation in 2016 was $8.9 million
* CEO Arthur Peck's total compensation in 2016 was $8.9 million versus $6.1 million in 2015 Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2oVXA6f] Further company coverage:
June 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Delta Air Lines is expected to secure unconditional European regulatory approval to buy a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic, as the pan-European regulator does not see competition problems, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
* China's state-owned Shenhua Group Corp Ltd and India's Aditya Birla Group are among companies considering bids for some of Rio Tinto Ltd's Australian coal assets, valued at an estimated $3.2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Eaton Corp is weighing a sale of its autoparts unit to focus on its growing power and lighting operations, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ()
* Germany's RWE is struggling to find buyers for its Dea oil-and-gas unit, Bloomberg reported, adding that so far, only BASF SE's energy unit Wintershall has expressed serious interest in buying all of Dea. ()
* Subprime lender Springleaf Finance Corp, owned by Fortress Investment Group LLC, is in discussions with banks about a possible initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported. ()
NEW YORK, April 4 Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, on Tuesday devoted one-third of his annual letter to shareholders to arguments for reforming regulations, particular those on bank capital and liquidity, as well as home mortgage loan financing.
* Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd says Bonanza Ledge Mine is permitted to produce up to 150,000 tonnes per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: