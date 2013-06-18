RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Ocean Power Technologies files for public offering of about 4 mln shares - SEC filing
* Files for public offering of 3,990,610 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNC9Z3) Further company coverage:
June 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Kabel Deutschland, Germany's biggest cable operator, confirmed on Monday that it has received a preliminary approach from U.S. media group Liberty Global Plc after a British newspaper reported that Liberty had put forward a 7.5-billion-euro bid for the company.
* Canadian oil and gas company Talisman Energy Inc is exploring the sale of its shale assets in the Eagle Ford basin in south Texas, hoping it could raise as much as $2 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Level 3 Communications Inc- CEO Jeff K. Storey's 2016 total compensation $11.7 million versus $11.2 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oNCHOo] Further company coverage:
April 7 There are only two problems with the way incentive-based executive pay works: neither the incentives nor the people who are supposed to be motivated by them work properly.