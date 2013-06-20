RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Royalty North announces private placement financing
* Royalty North Partners Ltd- proceeds of private placement will be used to fund company's loan agreement with sst construction, llc
June 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Forest Laboratories Inc, the specialty drugmaker that counts investor Carl Icahn as a major shareholder, is among a handful of companies interested in bidding for Irish drugmaker Elan Corp Plc , two people familiar with the situation said.
* Microsoft Corp recently talked with Nokia about buying the Finnish phone maker's devices unit, but the discussions faltered and are not likely to be revived, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday in its online edition.
* Red Oak Partners Reports 7.15 pct stake in Educational Development Corp as of April 3 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2opBytE) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Changes to water down strict local content rules on equipment to extract deep sea oil could help Brazil's government earn 31 billion reais ($9.9 billion) worth of royalties and other revenue sources between 2020 and 2025, state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday.