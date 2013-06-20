版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 20日 星期四 14:02 BJT

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

June 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Forest Laboratories Inc, the specialty drugmaker that counts investor Carl Icahn as a major shareholder, is among a handful of companies interested in bidding for Irish drugmaker Elan Corp Plc , two people familiar with the situation said.

* Microsoft Corp recently talked with Nokia about buying the Finnish phone maker's devices unit, but the discussions faltered and are not likely to be revived, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday in its online edition.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐