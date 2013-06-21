Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

June 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* U.S. energy companies Hess Corp and Newfield
Exploration Co have launched two separate auctions to
sell part of their Asian oil and gas field stakes that have a
combined value of about $3 billion, people familiar with the
matter said.
* Rockwood Holdings Inc has cancelled a combined
auction of its titanium dioxide and performance additives units
after failing to attract the offers it was hoping for, four
people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is considering bids from
retirement plan managers to run its $15.6 billion 401(k)
programme, which has been administered by Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch unit for 15 years, according to three
sources familiar with the situation.
* Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP is nearing
a deal to buy United States Infrastructure Corporation (USIC),
two people familiar with the matter said this week, in a deal
that could be valued at between $700 million and $800 million.
* Casino owner Macau Legend Development Ltd
postponed an up to $786 million initial public offering in Hong
Kong, sources said on Friday, the latest casualty of volatile
global markets.