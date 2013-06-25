RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

June 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Carrefour SA, the world's second largest
retailer, is exploring a sale of its businesses in China and
Taiwan, including a possible initial public offering in Hong
Kong or a combination of some of those assets with another
company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has entered into exclusive
talks to buy a 15 percent stake in Thai Life Insurance Co for
around $700 million, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters, as Japanese insurers step up their presence in
Southeast Asia.
* EP Energy LLC, the oil and gas company bought just last
year by a private equity consortium led by Apollo Global
Management LLC for $7.15 billion, is working with
investment banks to prepare for an initial public offering as
soon as this year, three people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.