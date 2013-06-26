RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Mack-Cali announces senior management changes
* Michael J. DeMarco will assume title of chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners is considering taking French caterer Elior public this year, after it received bids that fell short of its asking price of 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
* Private equity firm TPG Capital is involved in two separate bids for Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's Australian satellite unit, a business valued at more than A$2 billion ($1.9 billion), the Australian Financial Review reported.
April 5 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday with investors on guard ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and talks between the U.S. and Chinese presidents later this week.
BERLIN, April 5 The German cabinet approved a plan on Wednesday to fine social networks such as Facebook up to 50 million euros ($53 million) if they do not remove hateful postings quickly and to make them reveal the identity of those behind the posts.