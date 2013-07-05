Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) plans to cut around 300 jobs
from the international private banking arm of Lloyds Banking
Group Plc which it just bought, three sources familiar
with the matter said.
* Italy's biggest bank UniCredit may consider a
partnership for its business that manages 42 billion euros
($54.24 billion) in bad loans following interest from
international investors, banking sources said on Thursday.
* Seibu Holdings Inc will meet with its largest single
shareholder Cerberus Capital Management LP on Friday to
possibly discuss a listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a source
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Brazilian oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas SA Participações
may propose that bondholders accept a buyback or
convert their securities into stock as part of an effort to
stave off default, Valor Econômico reported on Thursday.