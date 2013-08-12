Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* ThyssenKrupp has begun sounding out investors on
a capital increase planned for the autumn, financial sources
said, but the German steelmaker said it would have to reach a
deal to sell its operations in the Americas before making any
decision.
* Russia's Onexim group, owned by tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov,
is in talks to buy half of mobile phone retailer Svyaznoy,
Kommersant newspaper said on Friday, citing sources.
* CVC Capital Partners Ltd and KKR & Co
have expressed interest in buying Neiman Marcus Inc, the luxury
retailer that filed for an initial public offering in June,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()
* Starboard Value LP, an investor in Smithfield Foods Inc
, approached buyout firms and meat processors to
encourage them to form a bidding group to derail a Chinese
takeover, said two people familiar with the process, Bloomberg
reported. ()