Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Barclays Plc is conducting a strategic review of
its retail banking operations in the United Arab Emirates which
could lead to a sale of the business, according to two sources
familiar with the matter.
* Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu is
likely to get only 600-700 million euros ($800-$930 million) in
the sale of its high-performance alloy unit VDM, less than
initially planned, three people familiar with the deal told
Reuters.
* Beverage can maker Rexam has launched the sale of
its healthcare packaging business, which could fetch around 650
million pounds ($1 billion), four banking sources told
Reuters.
* Russia's top crude producer Rosneft will sign a
broad oil and gas cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan on
Tuesday, industry sources said, the first step towards
increasing its presence in a country Europe hopes will meet its
energy demands.
* Retailer RadioShack is looking to refinance its
debt by securing new, lower-cost loans, a process it would like
to complete by the end of the year, according to two sources
familiar with the matter
* Italy's M&G Chemicals is looking to raise about $500
million through a public floatation in Hong Kong in October, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing two people with
direct knowledge of the deal.
* Foxtons, the private equity-backed British estate agent,
will file for an initial public offering as soon as August 27,
the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar
with the move.