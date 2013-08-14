Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Barclays Plc is conducting a strategic review of its retail banking operations in the United Arab Emirates which could lead to a sale of the business, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu is likely to get only 600-700 million euros ($800-$930 million) in the sale of its high-performance alloy unit VDM, less than initially planned, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

* Beverage can maker Rexam has launched the sale of its healthcare packaging business, which could fetch around 650 million pounds ($1 billion), four banking sources told Reuters.

* Russia's top crude producer Rosneft will sign a broad oil and gas cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan on Tuesday, industry sources said, the first step towards increasing its presence in a country Europe hopes will meet its energy demands.

* Retailer RadioShack is looking to refinance its debt by securing new, lower-cost loans, a process it would like to complete by the end of the year, according to two sources familiar with the matter

* Italy's M&G Chemicals is looking to raise about $500 million through a public floatation in Hong Kong in October, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the deal.

* Foxtons, the private equity-backed British estate agent, will file for an initial public offering as soon as August 27, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the move.