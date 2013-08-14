UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Barclays Plc is conducting a strategic review of
its retail banking operations in the United Arab Emirates which
could lead to a sale of the business, according to two sources
familiar with the matter.
* The Rothermere trust that controls the publisher of the
Daily Mail newspaper will make an offer this week for the 11
percent of its voting shares it does not already own, Sky News
reported.
* Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu is
likely to get only 600-700 million euros ($800-$930 million) in
the sale of its high-performance alloy unit VDM, less than
initially planned, three people familiar with the deal told
Reuters.
* Beverage can maker Rexam has launched the sale of
its healthcare packaging business, which could fetch around 650
million pounds ($1 billion), four banking sources told
Reuters.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to clinch a
concrete energy deal on a rare trip to Azerbaijan on Tuesday,
dashing Moscow's hopes to challenge the dominance of Western
energy majors in the former Soviet republic.
* Retailer RadioShack is looking to refinance its
debt by securing new, lower-cost loans, a process it would like
to complete by the end of the year, according to two sources
familiar with the matter
* Italy's M&G Chemicals is looking to raise about $500
million through a public floatation in Hong Kong in October, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing two people with
direct knowledge of the deal.
* Foxtons, the private equity-backed British estate agent,
will file for an initial public offering as soon as August 27,
the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar
with the move.