RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* NYSE Euronext has tapped JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Societe Generale to help arrange a
potential $1 billion IPO for its European equity operations,
Bloomberg news agency reported.
* New China Trust, which was leading a consortium of Chinese
investors in a $4.2 billion bid for American International Group
Inc's (AIG) aircraft-leasing unit, pulled out of the
deal in May, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
* Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil's largest
diversified steelmaking group, is interested in acquiring
control of mining firm MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA
from embattled tycoon Eike Batista, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.