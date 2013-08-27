Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
Aug 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Japan's ANA Holdings Inc will buy a 49 percent stake in Myanmar carrier Asian Wings Airways as part of a strategy to expand overseas, an industry source familiar with the agreement said.
* Private equity firm MBK Partners has agreed to buy a 90 percent stake in ING's South Korean insurance unit for 1.63 trillion won ($1.46 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Monday.
* Brazil's oil industry watchdog plans to reject OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA's plan to develop the Tubarão Azul offshore oil field, two government sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
* Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) may shelve a $12 billion power project in Turkey amid a deteriorating economic outlook and increasingly difficult financing conditions, Turkish energy industry sources said on Monday.
* Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi is looking to raise at least $500 million by listing a hospitality trust in Singapore next year to help refinance some of the debt that his companies took on to win control of Fraser and Neave (F&N) , people with knowledge of the matter said.
* Malaysia's largest mobile phone operator by market value Axiata Group Bhd is planning an initial public offering of its telecommunication tower assets estimated to be worth up to $500 million, three people familiar with the deal said.
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.