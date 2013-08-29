RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries is
close to winning an order worth about $1.4 billion to build 10
huge container ships for the United Arab Shipping Company
(UASC), a source close to the matter said.
* A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) pension fund is in talks to
buy a stake in a German skyscraper, in what could be one of
Europe's biggest property deals this year, a source close to the
negotiations told Reuters.
* Citadel LLC, Virtu Financial, Two Sigma and RGM Advisors
are among the companies bidding for E*Trade Financial Corp's
market-making unit in a deal expected to be worth $100
million to $200 million, several sources with direct knowledge
of the situation said on Wednesday.
* Institutional fixed-income trading platform providers
Tradeweb and MarketAxess are among three bidders for
BondDesk Group LLC in a deal that is expected to be valued up to
$200 million, two sources familiar with the situation told
Reuters this week.
* Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc
have restarted talks over a possible buyout of the
British firm's stake in their U.S. wireless joint venture, the
Wall Street Journal said, a deal that is expected to cost
Verizon more than $100 billion.
* China Grand Automotive Services Co, the
Chinese car dealer backed by TPG Capital, plans to seek at least
$500 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong,
Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the
matter. ()