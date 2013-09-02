版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 2日 星期一

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Sept 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Verizon Communications and Vodafone plan to announce a $130 billion deal on Monday that will give the U.S. telecom giant complete control of Verizon Wireless, subject to final board approval, people familiar with the matter said.

* Some U.S. public pension funds are pressuring TPG Capital LP and Apollo Global Management LLC to share more of the fees they withdraw from loss-making casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp, in a rare display of activism against private equity firms.
