2013年 9月 4日 星期三

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Sept 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* There is a chance that German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp could end up keeping its loss-making Steel Americas business, after trying for more than a year to find a buyer for the plants in Brazil and Alabama, a person close to the matter said.

* Mortgage software company Ellie Mae has hired Morgan Stanley to try to sell the company, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Core investors in Telecom Italia are seeking to sell their stakes, people familiar with the situation said, a move that could leave Italy's largest telecom operator open to a takeover bid.

* The Bank of Italy is demanding new management at Carige to overhaul lending practices to help the mid-sized bank shore up its balance sheet to meet capital rules, two sources familiar with the situation said.
