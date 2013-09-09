Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Vontobel Holding increases dividend to CHF 2 per share
* Dividend distribution increases to chf 2 per share consisting of ordinary dividend of chf 1.90 and special dividend of CHF 0.10
Sept 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Carlyle Group LP and Hellman & Friedman LLC are among the private equity firms competing for One Call Care Management Inc, a medical cost containment services company that is on the block for more than $1.5 billion, according to four people familiar with the matter.
* Johnson & Johnson has launched a sale process for its Ortho Clinical Diagnostics unit, which makes blood-screening devices and tests and could fetch around $5 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* A consortium of Ares Management LLC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is in advanced talks to acquire upscale U.S. retailer Neiman Marcus Inc from TPG Capital LP, Warburg Pincus LLC and Leonard Green Partners LP, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
