Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Sept 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Vodafone is facing pressure from Kabel Deutschland's largest shareholder to raise its 7.7 billion euro ($10.1 billion) offer for Germany's largest cable company, two sources familiar with the situation said.

* Time Inc, the magazine publisher that is preparing to spin out from its parent company Time Warner Inc, is in talks to acquire American Express' titles such as Food & Wine, according to a report in the New York Times.

* BlackBerry's biggest shareholder has approached several large Canadian investment funds about forging a deal to take the smartphone maker private, but the proposal is still "an airy-fairy, 'what if' kind of thing," according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

* The British government on Thursday plans to announce an October flotation of shares of its Royal Mail postal service, Sky News reported on its website without citing sources.

* Umpqua Holdings Corp, Oregon's biggest bank, is in advanced talks to buy Sterling Financial Corp, the lender backed by Warburg Pincus and Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the discussions. ()