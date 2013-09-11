Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Altius Minerals Corp executes 3 additional project option agreements covering eight projects
* Altius Minerals Corp says executes three additional project option agreements covering eight projects
Sept 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* SZITIC Commercial Property Co Ltd, which sold a stake in two of its malls to U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP in May, plans an up to $1 billion Hong Kong IPO as soon as the fourth quarter of 2013, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* An 8.3 billion pound ($13 billion) project to build a refinery and petrochemical plant in eastern China involving Royal Dutch Shell has been shelved after losing political support, the Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.
* Glencore Xstrata said on Tuesday Chinese suitors might be allowed to compete against each other in the race for the $5.9 billion Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, given strong interest ahead of a first bid deadline next week.
* Altius Minerals Corp says executes three additional project option agreements covering eight projects
* Crown joins forint, zloty easing * Bond yields at multi-month lows after CPI, PMI, retail data * Inflation may soon enter retreat phase * Agrokor woes weigh on Croatian stocks ahead of parliament debate (Adds plunge of Croatian stocks, new prices) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 4 Central European currencies eased and bonds extended gains on Tuesday after a batch of weaker-than-expected economic data. The zloty and the forint ease
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)