版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 16日 星期一 12:08 BJT

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Sept 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Volkswagen is considering increasing its stake in its car joint venture with China's state-owned FAW Group, VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn was quoted on Sunday as saying.

* Lanxess, the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber for tyres, is looking at acquisitions to become less dependent on its synthetic rubber business, a German weekly said on Saturday, citing no sources.

* Credit Suisse wants to sell the private clients business of its German unit Credit Suisse Deutschland AG, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing financial sources.

* A fund managed by Perella Weinberg Partners LP is looking to sell its rail car leasing business in North America, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

* A handful of potential bidders, including private equity firms, are lining up to look at BlackBerry Ltd , but initial indications suggest that interest is tepid and buyers are eyeing parts of the Canadian smartphone maker rather than the whole company, several sources familiar with the situation said.

* Three peers of Europe's biggest bathroom equipment maker, Grohe, submitted final offers for the private-equity owned company by a Friday midnight deadline, three sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

* ViroPharma Inc, a drug maker that specializes in rare diseases, has attracted interest from Sanofi SA and Shire PLC, Bloomberg reported on Friday, pushing shares of the company up 24 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐