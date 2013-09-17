RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Sept 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* The board of Italian dairy group Parmalat has decided not to proceed with the acquisition of Brazilian dairy conglomerate Lacteos Brasil SA, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Qatar is looking less likely to bid for the iconic Italian fashion house Versace despite holding talks with the group earlier this year, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum has launched a sale of its power grid in Finland, which could fetch around 1.5 billion to 2 billion euros ($2.67 billion), four people familiar with the matter said.

* Rockwood Holdings Inc is in advanced talks to sell its titanium dioxide business and other pigments units to Huntsman Corp., three people with knowledge of the matter from the banking and chemicals industry told Reuters on Monday.

* The owners of international broadcasting masts operator TDF Group who are seeking to sell its French division for at least 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) will hold a meeting later this month to decide whether to invite new bids, several sources close to the situation said.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to settling civil law investigations into its London Whale derivatives loss and expects to pay about $700 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.