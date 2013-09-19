Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Sept 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* China Huishan Dairy, which owns the country's second largest herd of dairy cows, raised $1.3 billion in a Hong Kong IPO, pricing the offering at the top of expectations, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

* Mall owner General Growth Properties Inc will buy retailer JC Penney Co Inc's office building at 200 Lafayette St., New York City, from Jared Kushner Group for about $150 million in an all-cash deal, the New York Post reported, citing unnamed sources.

* NewStar Financial Inc, a commercial finance company backed by private-equity firms Corsair Capital LLC and Capital Z Partners Management LLC, is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Deutsche Lufthansa looks poised to place an order for up to 34 revamped Boeing 777-9X passenger planes as part of a fleet overhaul to be unveiled on Thursday, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer has launched the sale of its Metco unit which it hopes could fetch about 800 million Swiss francs ($864.44 million), two people familiar with the process said.

* U.S. and UK regulators are expected to announce a civil settlement as soon as Thursday of their investigations into JPMorgan Chase & Co's "London Whale" derivatives loss, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Alibaba Group, whose plans to go public could value the company at over $100 billion, may soon have their apps pre-installed on China Telecom's 0728.HK mobile phones, said a source familiar with negotiations between the two firms.

* French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen has mandated two banks to study a possible capital tie-up with its Chinese partner Dongfeng, business daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.