RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Sept 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc has in recent weeks held discussions with banks about an initial public offering, according to three people familiar with the matter, as strong stock markets encourage private equity owners to seek exits for their portfolio companies.

* Twitter is in talks to add additional banks to its underwriting syndicate for its upcoming initial public offering and in the process of finalizing the fee structure, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG has decided against trying to sell its blood glucose meter business, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Norwegian children's furniture maker Stokke and its adviser Goldman Sachs will launch a sale of the firm within the next few weeks which could value it at around 350 to 400 million euros ($467-534 million), three people familiar with the matter said.

* Indonesian tycoon Erick Thohir has reached a preliminary, non-legally binding agreement with Inter Milan's owner Massimo Moratti to take a stake in the Italian soccer club, a source close to the talks said on Thursday.