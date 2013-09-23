Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Sept 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Dutch pension fund manager APG in a consortium with Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd and, separately, the global asset management division of Swiss bank UBS AG, made final bids for RiverCity Motorway Ltd, people familiar with the process said.

* Dubai-based oil services firm NPS Energy has put itself back up for sale, hoping to fetch up to $700 million after a deal to be bought by Norway's Aker Solutions fell apart last year, sources familiar with the matter said.

* J.C. Penney Co Inc is looking to raise more money, possibly through a combination of debt and equity, according to a source familiar with the matter.

* AT&T Inc said on Friday it is exploring options such as a sale of its wireless broadcast towers but noted that its ability to reach a deal would depend on the terms it is able to reach with the buyer for its ongoing use of the towers.

* LVMH is in talks to buy a stake in British fashion brand J.W. Anderson, a source close to the matter said on Friday after the No.1 luxury goods group revealed it was investing in another budding UK label, shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood.

* Cybersecurity firm ZScaler is pushing up its IPO plans by six to nine months after a doubling in FireEye Inc's share price on its market debut on Friday underscored the pent-up demand for companies that specialize in battling online crime.

* Spain's Telefonica is in talks with other core shareholders to keep Telecom Italia's ownership structure unchanged for six months, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.