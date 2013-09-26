Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Sept 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Chrysler Group LLC's second-largest shareholder, a union
healthcare trust fund, has tapped Deutsche Bank for
advice on how to exit its 41.5 percent stake in the No. 3 U.S.
automaker, according to two people familiar with the matter.
* J.C. Penney Company Inc is looking to raise as
much $750 million to $1 billion in new equity to build up its
cash reserves as the holiday season approaches, according to
three people with knowledge of the matter.
* Private equity firm GTCR LLC is exploring a potential sale
of Capella Healthcare, a hospital operator that may be valued at
a little less than $1 billion, two people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
* Nokia is discussing internally whether to
approach French rival Alcatel-Lucent about a tie-up,
part of the Finnish company's review of how it can grow after
the planned sale of its handset business to Microsoft Corp
, several people close to the matter said.
* Spain's biggest rescued lender Bankia is mulling
placing a 12 percent stake in Spanish insurer Mapfre
through an accelerated book building process, a source close to
the operation told Reuters.
* Medical technology provider Cognoptix, which is developing
a test for early detection of Alzheimer's Disease, is discussing
putting itself up for sale, a person familiar with the situation
told Reuters.
* Mediterranean style restaurant chain Zoe's Kitchen is
beginning to speak with banks about an initial public offering
that could come next year, according to two sources familiar
with the matter.
* Phillips Pet Food & Supplies is in talks to sell the
distribution company to potential buyers in a deal that could be
worth nearly $600 million, three sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks with federal and
state officials to settle mortgage securities probes for as much
as $11 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.