UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

UPDATE 2-Tesla becomes most valuable U.S. car maker, edges out GM
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 For the first time in the era of the modern automobile, the most valuable U.S. car maker is not based in Detroit.
Nov 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Blackstone Group LP agreed to pay about $400 million for a stake in Chinese shopping mall group SCP Co Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said, marking the U.S. private equity firm's largest investment in shopping malls in Asia.
* Activist investor Voce Capital Management LLC is pushing ConMed Corp to pursue a sale, saying it believes the surgical-device maker could attract buyout interest from at least a dozen industry peers, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday.
* SAC Capital Advisors, Steven A. Cohen's multibillion-dollar hedge fund, and U.S. prosecutors are expected to announce on Monday a $1.2 billion settlement over criminal charges related to insider trading, media reports said.
* Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments is to close its London share sale early due to strong demand, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* U.S. antitrust authorities want American Airlines and US Airways Group Inc to agree to a broad package of divestitures at key U.S. airports in order to win approval of a merger that would create the world's largest air carrier, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* Tri Pointe Homes Inc is near a deal to buy Weyerhaeuser Co's homebuilding division for about $2.7 billion, which would make it one of the 20 largest homebuilders in the United States, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp is considering the sale of its holdings in oil and gas projects in China in a deal that could be valued at about $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter said, as it eyes ploughing money back into the U.S. market.
* Swiss drugmaker Roche is poised to get back into antibiotics by taking over a candidate drug being developed by privately-owned Polyphor, the NZZ am Sonntag paper said on Sunday, without citing a source for the information.
* One bidder remains as a possible buyer for Murphy Oil's 130,000 barrels-per-day Milford Haven refinery in Wales but the process is close to collapse, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* British energy supplier Centrica Plc is likely to drop plans to build a 2 billion-pound wind farm because of insufficient government subsidies, the Telegraph reported on Sunday, citing three sources.
* Air France-KLM has set tough conditions, including 5,000 job cuts, for investing more money in loss-making Italian airline Alitalia, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
* Private equity firm Warburg Pincus sold its entire 33.9 percent stake in Australian waste management firm Transpacific Industries Group through UBS, the Australian Financial Review reported on Sunday.
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.
WASHINGTON, April 10 A group of U.S. lawmakers said on Monday they had requested more information from President Donald Trump's administration about the potential sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia, expressing concern about civilian casualties in Riyadh's campaign in Yemen that delayed the deal last year.