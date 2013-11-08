UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* China Cinda Asset Management Corp, one of the four companies set up in the late 1990s to manage the country's bad loans, received approval from the listing committee of the Hong Kong stock exchange to go public in the city, a source with direct knowledge said on Friday, clearing the way for its up to $2 billion deal.

* Healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp has teamed up with Blackstone Group LP to bid for Johnson & Johnson's diagnostics unit, which makes blood screening equipment and laboratory blood tests and could fetch more than $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Spanish telecom operator Telefonica plans to take up its share of a 1.3 billion euro convertible bond announced on Thursday by Telecom Italia, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Philippines-based fruit juice manufacturer Del Monte Pacific Limited (DMPL) released details on a $1.28 billion credit backing its $1.675 billion acquisition of the Del Monte Foods (DMF) consumer food business, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

* Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd is set to make an $800 million all-cash offer for Lloyds Banking Group's Scottish Widows asset management arm in the next two weeks, which could push Aberdeen Asset Management out of the race, the Wall Street Journal reported.