UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* India has revived plans to sell stakes in two state-owned companies to raise about $2.3 billion to boost public finances, aiming to push through a sale by mid-December to take advantage of a share market rally.

* International banks Standard Chartered Plc and Citigroup Inc have fallen out with Abu Dhabi-based telecoms firm Etisalat over $400 million which they lent to Etisalat's now defunct Indian affiliate, according to three banking sources familiar with the matter.

* South Korea's air force has asked for enhanced stealth capability for fighter jets set to be purchased, a government source briefed on the matter said on Monday, further bolstering the chances of Lockheed Martin winning the tender with its F-35s.

* China Investment Corporation is set to buy Chiswick Park, a west-London office development, from U.S. private equity group Blackstone for about 800 million pounds, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Big banks are considering disabling online chat rooms that link traders across many financial institutions over concerns of mounting scrutiny from regulators, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.