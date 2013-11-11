UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* India has revived plans to sell stakes in two state-owned
companies to raise about $2.3 billion to boost public finances,
aiming to push through a sale by mid-December to take advantage
of a share market rally.
* International banks Standard Chartered Plc and
Citigroup Inc have fallen out with Abu Dhabi-based
telecoms firm Etisalat over $400 million which they
lent to Etisalat's now defunct Indian affiliate, according to
three banking sources familiar with the matter.
* South Korea's air force has asked for enhanced stealth
capability for fighter jets set to be purchased, a government
source briefed on the matter said on Monday, further bolstering
the chances of Lockheed Martin winning the tender with
its F-35s.
* China Investment Corporation is set to buy Chiswick Park,
a west-London office development, from U.S. private equity group
Blackstone for about 800 million pounds, the Financial
Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Big banks are considering disabling online chat rooms that
link traders across many financial institutions over concerns of
mounting scrutiny from regulators, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.