Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Nov 13 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Bain Capital LLC is in advanced talks to acquire auto
parts supplier TI Automotive Ltd in a deal approaching $2
billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Arista Networks, a maker of fast network switches that
competes with much bigger rival Cisco Systems Inc, has
selected banks to lead a proposed initial public offering for
next year, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Air France-KLM considers Alitalia to have too
much debt, and the likelihood of the Franco-Dutch airline taking
part in a capital increase at the Italian carrier is "very low",
a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
* The Washington law firm Patton Boggs, well-known for its
lobbying and public policy work, came one step closer on Tuesday
to merging with the Dallas law firm Locke Lord, according to a
lawyer at Patton Boggs.
* Fire protection and security company Tyco International
Ltd has approached private equity firms offering to sell
its Korean security unit Caps Co, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy has suggested a
cost-saving way to build the wings of Boeing Co's newest
jet that could offer the planemaker a "Plan B" should its own
workers reject a labour deal, a person with knowledge of the
proposal said.
* Johnson & Johnson will pay more than $4 billion to
settle thousands of lawsuits over its recalled defective hip
implants, Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday, citing three
people familiar with the deal.