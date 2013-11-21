UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Australian packaging company Pact Group is seeking to raise A$649 million ($610 million) in its initial public offering (IPO), pricing its shares at A$3.80 each, sources said on Thursday.

* Arcadia Energy is pulling out of physical oil products trading in Asia and has given up 'clean' storage space in Singapore, industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

* State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, is in talks with a pool of lenders to raise at least $1 billion in a syndicated loan transaction, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

* Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC has ended advanced talks with auto parts supplier TI Automotive Ltd over a possible buyout after failing to meet TI's price expectations of close to $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Chrysler Group LLC has added four banks to help underwrite its proposed initial public offering, as the U.S. automaker looks to launch the deal as soon as early December, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Silver Lake has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co, Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley to lead a potential initial public offering of Mercury Payment Systems LLC, according to people familiar with the matter.

* European aeronautics group EADS is planning to cut up to 20 percent of the roughly 40,000-strong workforce at its newly created Airbus Defence & Space division, German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday, citing "informed sources".

* State oil group Petrovietnam and the overseas unit of Indian state explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp have signed a memorandum on joint exploration of crude oil, the Vietnam News Agency reported on Thursday.

* Mumbai's natural gas supplier, Mahanagar Gas is planning an initial public offer (IPO) worth about $159.9 million, sources with direct knowledge told news channel ET Now. The company expects a valuation of over 60 billion rupees ($959.31 million) and is in talks with banks for giving a mandate for the public offer. ()