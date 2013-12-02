Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Raiffeisen Bank International is in exclusive talks with Alfa Bank on the sale of its Ukrainian unit, for which it wants 1.3 billion euros ($1.78 billion), the daily Der Standard reported.

* British oil services group Petrofac is not interested in acquiring Swiss-based engineering company Foster Wheeler, a source familiar with the UK company said on Sunday.

* Ting Hsin International Group, the parent of China's largest instant noodles maker Tingyi Holding Corp, has done due diligence on private equity fund MBK's Taiwan cable TV unit, the Economic Daily reported on Monday.

* Private equity majors Apax Partners, Carlyle Group and Baring Asia are among the bidders who have placed initial bids to acquire business process outsourcing company SourceHOV, jointly owned by Citigroup Venture Capital International and Mumbai-listed HOV Services, said banking sources aware of the matter. ()

