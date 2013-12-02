Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Raiffeisen Bank International is in exclusive
talks with Alfa Bank on the sale of its Ukrainian unit, for
which it wants 1.3 billion euros ($1.78 billion), the daily Der
Standard reported.
* British oil services group Petrofac is not
interested in acquiring Swiss-based engineering company Foster
Wheeler, a source familiar with the UK company said on
Sunday.
* Ting Hsin International Group, the parent of China's
largest instant noodles maker Tingyi Holding Corp, has
done due diligence on private equity fund MBK's Taiwan cable TV
unit, the Economic Daily reported on Monday.
* Private equity majors Apax Partners, Carlyle
Group and Baring Asia are among the bidders who have
placed initial bids to acquire business process outsourcing
company SourceHOV, jointly owned by Citigroup Venture Capital
International and Mumbai-listed HOV Services, said banking
sources aware of the matter. ()
