Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Brazilian steelmakers are proposing a price increase
between 7 percent and 10 percent for local automakers, a source
familiar with negotiations told Reuters on Thursday, making up
for more than two years without price increases for the sector.
* Tycoon Eike Batista's OSX Brasil SA and holders
of the ailing shipbuilder's $500 million in bonds are in talks
to delay an interest payment due on Dec. 20, three sources with
direct knowledge of the situation said.
* Citgo Petroleum Corp would attempt the restart
of the vacuum section of a crude unit, which had been shut down
following an Oct. 23 fire, in mid-January, Bloomberg News
reported on its website on Thursday.
* China's COSCO and South Korea's Hanjin
Shipping are among 14 container shipping companies
under an EU investigation for allegedly influencing prices for
European routes, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
* Tomkins Plc, a private equity-owned manufacturer of auto
parts and building products, has hired Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley
to lead an initial public offering that could value the
company at as much as $7 billion, people familiar with the
matter said.
* Wencor Group, a private equity-owned manufacturer of
commercial aircraft parts, is exploring a sale that could fetch
around $600 million, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of
two of its portfolio companies, Hyland Software Inc and LANDesk
Software Inc, which could collectively be worth more than $2
billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Hedge fund Hayman Capital Management LP sold all its
shares in J.C. Penney but still holds the ailing
retailer's debt, fund manager Kyle Bass told Bloomberg TV on
Thursday.
* The Shanghai Gold Exchange is considering launching an
offshore platform in the city's free trade zone that will offer
products for overseas investors and allow free yuan use, the
Shanghai Daily reported on Friday.
