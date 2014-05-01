RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats items published earlier on Thursday, no changes to
text)
May 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Rottapharm Madaus aims to float a 40 percent stake in an
initial public offering that values the Italian pharmaceutical
group at up to 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion), a source close to
the matter said.
* Merck & Co Inc is considering selling a big
portfolio of mature drugs that could fetch more than $15
billion, according to people familiar with the matter, as the
U.S. drugmaker continues to streamline businesses to focus on
high-growth areas.
* Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital is in advanced
talks to acquire Phillips-Medisize Corp, a provider of medical
device manufacturing services, from buyout firm Kohlberg & Co
LLC for close to $800 million, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* AT&T Inc has approached DirecTV about a
possible acquisition of the satellite TV company, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
situation.
* Sprint Corp S.N is planning to move ahead on a bid for
smaller rival T-Mobile US Inc after meeting banks in
April, Bloomberg reported, quoting people with knowledge of the
situation.
* The Coca-Cola Co is likely to revise its
controversial equity compensation plan for executives before it
goes into effect in 2015, following pressure from Warren
Buffett, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
* Alibaba Holdings Inc IPO-ALIB.N is in talks with major
shareholders to reclaim a stake in fast-growing online-payments
affiliate Alipay, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)