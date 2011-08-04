Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-GM says Jan China vehicle sales -24 percent y/y
* Jan China vehicle sales total 321,264, -24 percent y/y, versus -2.3 percent y/y in Dec Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2kQJmW6] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
BANGALORE Aug 4The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* British software firm Misys Plc's talks to be bought by Fidelity National Information Services Inc have collapsed after the companies could not agree on price, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
* Liberty Media Corp. is arranging financing for its bid to acquire Barnes & Noble Inc. , the Wall Street Journal reported in its online edition, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources