Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Aug 4

* British software firm Misys Plc's talks to be bought by Fidelity National Information Services Inc have collapsed after the companies could not agree on price, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

* Liberty Media Corp. is arranging financing for its bid to acquire Barnes & Noble Inc. , the Wall Street Journal reported in its online edition, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Compiled by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)