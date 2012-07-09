Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

July 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
*London-based Vedanta Resources is keen on buying a
minority stake in an oil refinery planned in India's western
state of Rajasthan, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday
citing a government statement.
*Permira is planning a 500 million euro ($615.35
million) refinancing of Birds Eye Iglo, the frozen foods
business, which will see the bulk of the proceeds returned to
investors, the Financial Times reported on Monday. [ID:
nL6E8I900G]
