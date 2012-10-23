版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 12:08 BJT

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Oct 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday: 
    
    * A group of BAE Systems Plc shareholders has
demanded the resignation of leading figures at the company in a
letter to the board, following the collapse of its proposed $45
billion merger with EADS, the Financial Times reported.
 
    
    * Troubled French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen 
may need state backing for its car loans arm as soon as this
week because publication of the group's quarterly sales on
Wednesday may trigger debt rating downgrades, Les Echos
newspaper reported, citing an unidentified government source.

