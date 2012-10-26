Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Oct 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday: * Hertz Global Holdings Inc's $2.56 billion bid for rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc is facing resistance at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Bloomberg reported. * Credit Suisse Group AG is trying to convert one of its trading venues into an exchange, which if successful, would create the only U.S. stock exchange owned outright by a major bank, the Wall Street Journal reported. * Apax Partners and Apollo Global Management have emerged as the leading contenders for McGraw-Hill, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.* Japanese retailer Aeon Co is set to acquire France-based Carrefour SA's Malaysian business for slightly more than 20 billion yen ($250 million) as part of its push into Southeast Asia, the Nikkei reported. * Colony Capital, a Santa Monica, California, private-equity firm, said it agreed to acquire a 10 percent stake in a portfolio of 970 foreclosed single-family homes from Fannie Mae for $35 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.* Lord Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London organising committee (LOCOG), will benefit from a post-Olympic bounce when he sells the image rights to his future earnings in a deal that could be worth as much as 12 million pounds ($19.37 million), the Financial Times reported. He is expected to accelerate the sale of his Complete Leisure Group to Chime Communications Plc following a board meeting of the global PR consultancy on Friday, the Financial Times reported.* State-run Oil India Ltd is in talks with Mozambique to pick up a stake in giant gas field Rovuma-1 after a proposed energy policy allowed stakeholders to ship out their share of gas, reported the Economic Times.