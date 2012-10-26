版本:
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Oct 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday: 
    
    * Hertz Global Holdings Inc's $2.56 billion bid for
rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc is facing
resistance at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Bloomberg
reported. 
    
    * Credit Suisse Group AG is trying to convert one
of its trading venues into an exchange, which if successful,
would create the only U.S. stock exchange owned outright by a
major bank, the Wall Street Journal reported. 
    
    * Apax Partners and Apollo Global Management have
emerged as the leading contenders for McGraw-Hill, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
situation.* Japanese retailer Aeon Co is set to acquire
France-based Carrefour SA's Malaysian business for
slightly more than 20 billion yen ($250 million) as part of its
push into Southeast Asia, the Nikkei reported. 
        
    * Colony Capital, a Santa Monica, California, private-equity
firm, said it agreed to acquire a 10 percent stake in a
portfolio of 970 foreclosed single-family homes from Fannie Mae
 for $35 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.* Lord Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London organising
committee (LOCOG), will benefit from a post-Olympic bounce when
he sells the image rights to his future earnings in a deal that
could be worth as much as 12 million pounds ($19.37 million),
the Financial Times reported. He is expected to accelerate the
sale of his Complete Leisure Group to Chime Communications Plc
 following a board meeting of the global PR consultancy
on Friday, the Financial Times reported.* State-run Oil India Ltd is in talks with
Mozambique to pick up a stake in giant gas field Rovuma-1 after
a proposed energy policy allowed stakeholders to ship out their
share of gas, reported the Economic Times.

