Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Xcel Energy raises quarterly dividend 5.9 pct to $0.36/share
* Xcel energy inc. Board increases 2017 common dividend 5.9 percent, declares dividend on common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday: * Vivendi SA's SFR is in discussions about a tie-up with Iliad SA, which shook up France's mobile market when it launched its low-cost Free Mobile offering earlier this year, Les Echos reported on its website. * Hitachi Ltd agreed to buy the Horizon nuclear project for 700 million pounds ($1.12 billion) from its German owners, beating a rival bid from Westinghouse Electric Co and leaving the project's owners "turning cartwheels" at the price, the Financial Times reported.* Large buyout funds such as Carlyle Group LP, Bain Capital and Blackstone group LP have been approached to buy Alliance Tire Group, a specialised tyre company, with leading private equity investor Warburg Pincus LLC deciding to exit its five year-old investment, the Economic Times reported.
LONDON/FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 22 French carmaker PSA Group expects its planned acquisition of General Motors' Opel division to lead to combined sales of 5 million vehicles by 2022 and save as much as 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) annually, sources said, adding that a deal could be finalised in early March.
* Cemtrex (CETX) responds to false, misleading blog post on Seeking Alpha