Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-United States Steel CEO Longhi says need a fair playing field against China-CNBC
Nov 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Pearson Plc has decided to consider offers for the Financial Times newspaper this year and may seek at least $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
* China's Sinopec is close to buying stakes in Nigerian onshore oil blocks from French oil major Total SA worth about $2.4 billion, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz has bought a one percent stake in Danone SA and is expected to push for cost cuts and operational changes at the French food conglomerate, the Financial Times reported.
* Dow Chemical CEO Liveris on CNBC says i think we will see tax reform by the fall