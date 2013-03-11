Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media over the weekend and on Monday:
* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings will
take a stake in Essen-based chemicals company Evonik Industries
, which is preparing for a stock market share listing,
two sources close to one of the German company's owners told
Reuters.
* Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, has hired
six banks to help arrange a benchmark-sized subordinated bond
sale, four sources familiar with the plan said, as it seeks to
reduce government support for its capital ratios.
* Cerberus Capital Management LP will announce plans as
early as Monday to raise its stake in Seibu Holdings Inc and
install new directors to tighten its grip over the Japanese
railway and property group, finance industry sources briefed on
the plan said.
* Britain is close to signing a 35-year deal with French
energy group EDF to build the first of a new wave of
nuclear power plants after reaching an agreement on subsidies,
the Independent newspaper reported on Sunday.
* The $1.3 billion Amtek Auto, one of the largest
integrated auto component manufacturers in India, is close to
acquiring NeumayerTekfor Group of Germany for about $500
million, the Economic Times reported on Monday.
* Ladbrokes, Britain's second-largest bookmaker, is
poised to strike a deal with gaming software supplier Playtech
to boost its online operations, The Sunday Times
reported.
* Several leading investors in WPP, the world's
biggest advertising group, are prepared to push for the exit of
CEO Martin Sorrell if they do not get their way over cuts to his
pay package, The Sunday Times reported.
* Technology products retailer CDW, which was taken private
by Madison Dearborn Partners LLC and Providence Equity Partners
for $7.3 billion in 2007, has hired banks for an initial public
offering later this year, people familiar with the matter said.