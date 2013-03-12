Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* The board of MGM, the storied Hollywood studio that exited
bankruptcy in 2010, will discuss a long-awaited initial stock
offering when it meets on March 18 amid indications that
debt-holders who control the company may be nearing a decision
to file, according to three people with knowledge of the
communication.
* Commerzbank AG, Germany's second-biggest lender,
is exploring a sale of the UK property business of its mortgage
unit Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International, a person familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
* Yankee Candle Co Inc, the largest scented
candle company in the United States, is being prepared for a
sale by its private equity owner, three people familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
* Global miner Rio Tinto has slowed
progress of its multi-billion investment in Guinea's untapped
Simandou iron ore deposit and slashed staff, government sources
in the West African country said on Monday.
* Cairn India, controlled by Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta
Resources Plc, is evaluating the possibility of taking
over parent UK-based Cairn Energy, the Hindustan Times reported,
citing sources within the group.
* Apollo Global Management -backed company
Constellium, which makes aluminum products for the aerospace and
transportation industry, is starting to interview banks for an
initial public offering, according to two sources familiar with
the situation.
* E-commerce company FiftyOne, which helps online retailers
ship their products internationally, has hired banks for an
initial public offering that could come later this year,
according to two sources familiar with the matter.
* Japanese bank Nomura is seeking to establish
British jurisdiction for its dispute with Monte dei Paschi di
Siena over risky derivatives trades, a source close to
the matter said on Monday.
* Royal Bank of Scotland is sounding out some of
Britain's biggest investment firms on their appetite for a stock
market listing of the bank's small business lending arm,
investor sources close to the talks said.