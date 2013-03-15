Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd is seeking to
buy General Electric's $1.8 billion stake in Bank of
Ayudhya (BAY), sources familiar with the matter said,
pitting it against Japanese banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group (MUFG).
* International Business Machines Corp and EMC Corp
are among parties in talks to buy privately held
database web hosting company SoftLayer Technologies Inc, in a
deal that could fetch over $2 billion, three sources close to
the matter said.
* Glencore International Plc, the world's largest
diversified commodities trader, is considering the sale of
Australia's largest malt producer, Joe White Maltings, a source
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* McKee Foods Corp is set to acquire Hostess Brands Inc's
Drake's snack cake business for $27.5 million after
no other qualified bids were submitted, according to a source
close to the matter.
* Indian state-owned explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
(ONGC) and Oil India Ltd have made a joint
first-round bid for a 20 percent stake in a Mozambique oil and
gas field being offered by U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and India's Videocon Group, a source directly involved
in the matter told Reuters.
* DirecTV, the largest U.S. satellite television
provider has decided to end its pursuit of Vivendi's GVT,
complicating the sale of the Brazilian telecommunications
operator, a DirecTV spokesman confirmed on Thursday.