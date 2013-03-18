Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media over the weekend and on Monday:
* Europe's Airbus has landed a record order potentially
worth $20 billion at list prices from Indonesia's Lion Air,
sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday, smashing rival
Boeing Co's grip on one of the world's fastest-growing
airlines.
* National Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) is
considering a debut Islamic bond issue to help refinance debt
taken on for its $1.3 billion acquisition of Saudi Aramco's
marine unit last year, three sources said on Sunday.
* Japan's Panasonic Corp is considering selling its
healthcare business to raise cash as the consumer electronics
maker fights to end losses with flat-panel televisions, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* Marks & Spencer Group Plc was at the centre of
fresh bid speculation on Sunday, after The Sunday Times reported
that the Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf state's
sovereign wealth fund, wants to assemble a consortium to mount
an 8-billion-pound ($12.10 billion) takeover of Britain's
biggest clothing retailer.
* The infrastructure arm of Larsen & Toubro Ltd,
which handles assets worth 450 billion rupees ($8.33 billion),
will raise up to 25 billion rupees by selling up to 20 percent
stake to potential investors, including Malaysian sovereign fund
Khazanah, the Economic Times reported, citing three people
familiar with the negotiations.
* E.ON, Germany's biggest utility, declined to
comment on Saturday on Brazilian financial newspaper Valor
Economico's report that the company had agreed to buy half of
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's stake in MPX Energia
.
* Japan's Sony Corp on Friday completed the sale of
its U.S. headquarters for $1.1 billion to a group led by real
estate developer the Chetrit Group, three sources familiar with
the deal said.
* HD Supply, a one-time division of Home Depot Inc
that was taken private for $8.5 billion in 2007, has chosen Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Plc and
JPMorgan Chase & Co to lead a proposed initial public
offering, people familiar with the matter said.