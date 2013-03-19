Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* British private equity group 3i Group Plc has
received several bids from fellow buyout firms, Advent
International, Apax Partners, Bain Capital and Cinven, for UK
software provider Civica, a source familiar with the matter said
on Monday.
* French gas and power group GDF Suez could sell a
stake in its gas transport unit GRTgaz, worth between 8.5
billion euros and 10 billion euros ($11-13 billion), to reduce
debt, an industry source and several bankers said.
* India's Planning Commission has revived a proposal to hive
off ONGC Videsh, the country's flagship for acquiring oil assets
abroad, from its parent Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
and list it on domestic and overseas bourses, the
Times of India reported. ()
* Germany's Kion Group has hired banks to go
public as early as late June as the owners of the world's No.2
fork lift truck maker seek to cash in on recovering equity
markets, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters on
Monday.
* Liberty Media Corp is close to buying a 25
percent stake in cable operator Charter Communications Inc
for about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the
situation.
* Grenada's St. George's University, which came to
prominence in 1983 when U.S. President Ronald Reagan sent in
troops to evacuate American students following a military coup,
is up for sale and is speaking to private equity firms, hoping
to fetch more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
* A venture of Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) and
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) is evaluating the
acquisition of units set up jointly by BGR Energy Systems Ltd
and Hitachi Power Europe GmbH, in what could be the harbinger of
consolidation in the Indian power generation equipment
manufacturing sector, Mint reported, citing two people aware of
the development. ()
* Greek telecoms operator OTE has extended by a
month the deadline for bids for its Bulgarian unit Globul,
expected to fetch some 700 million euros ($915 million), two
sources familiar with the process said.
* Deutsche Telekom is close to appointing Goldman
Sachs to manage the sale of its online classified
advertising unit Scout24, hoping to fetch at least 1.5 billion
euros ($1.94 billion), two sources close to the deal said.