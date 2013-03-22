Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Dell Inc is set to disclose next week that its
largest independent investor, Southeastern Asset Management,
originally expressed interest in joining the proposed leveraged
buyout deal that it now opposes, according to two people
familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firms are joining forces in the auction of
BMC Software Inc, four people familiar with the matter
said on Thursday, making it more likely that the business
software maker will be taken private in a deal that will top $6
billion.
* U.S. activist shareholder Nelson Peltz has in recent weeks
been building up stakes in PepsiCo Inc and Oreo maker
Mondelez International Inc, Britain's Daily Telegraph
reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
* CVC Capital Partners Ltd and PT Multipolar Tbk
raised about $1.3 billion by selling shares in retailer PT
Matahari Department Store Tbk, sources said on Friday,
capitalising on investor demand for Indonesian consumer stocks
to profit from one of their key investments in Southeast Asia.
* Ketchup giant H.J. Heinz Co took more key steps on
Thursday to fund its $28-billion acquisition by 3G Capital and
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, moving to an
all-dollar loans package while drumming up huge demand for a new
bond issue.
* Belgium's KBC Groupe SA and Spain's Banco
Santander SA closed books on the sale of a minority
stake in Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK SA at 245
zlotys ($75.64) per share, three market sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
* Family-owned Tamini Group, one of Italy's biggest
manufacturers of transformers for power stations and industrial
appliances, has mandated banks to find a buyer, a source close
to the matter said on Thursday.