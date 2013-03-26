Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Dell Inc founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell
is very concerned that Blackstone Group LP's buyout offer
would dismantle the PC maker he founded in 1984, two people
close to Michael Dell said on Monday.
* The British government is selling its helicopter search
and rescue operations to U.S.-based Bristow Group Inc in
a deal expected to be in the region of 3 billion pounds ($4.55
billion), Sky News reported on Monday.
* Most Cyprus banks will reopen on Tuesday but the Bank of
Cyprus and Popular Bank will reopen on Thursday, a Central Bank
source said.
* Germany's Allianz SE has agreed to buy Turkish
insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta AS's core insurance arm
and a majority stake in its pension unit for nearly 950 million
euros ($1.22 billion), sources familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
* Hulu's board has approached potential buyers to gauge
their interest in buying the online video service, three sources
close to the company told Reuters, as owners News Corp
and Walt Disney Co weigh what to do with their interests
in the five-year-old company.
* Japanese temporary staffing agency Temp Holdings Co Ltd
will buy its domestic peer Intelligence Holdings for
around 70 billion yen ($742.00 million) from U.S private equity
firm KKR & Co LLP, a person with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
* A Kuwaiti sheik alleges that a senior executive at UBS AG
offered $20 million to get the bank an advisory role
on one of the biggest-ever acquisitions in the Middle East, but
the bank later backed out of the deal, the Wall Street Journal
reported. ()
* Dutch package delivery firm TNT Express NV said
the sale process of its Chinese business is underway and that it
is pursuing the sale of its Brazilian arm, the Financial Times
reported. The strategy update comes two months after the
collapse of a planned takeover by United Parcel Service Inc
. ()