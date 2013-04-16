Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Dish Network Corp has no immediate plans to disrupt Sprint Nextel Corp's deal to buy the shares of Clearwire Corp it does not already own, despite Dish's unsolicited offer for Sprint, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

* U.S. regulators plan to fault JPMorgan Chase & Co, which served as Bernie Madoff's main bank for two decades, for failing to conduct adequate due diligence and report suspicious activity, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Boston-based buyout firm Bain Capital LLC is close to securing commitments from investors for about half the $6 billion target for its latest private equity fund, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Bankers are working on a refinancing of the 4 billion pound ($6.2 billion) debts of Acromas, the private equity-owned firm behind British motoring services firm AA and travel company Saga, banking sources said on Monday.

* German builder Hochtief AG, controlled by Spain's ACS, has received bids for its airport unit, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

* The private equity arm of Essel Financial Services Ltd, the Subhash Chandra-owned Essel Group's new business, is raising its first real estate fund with a 5 billion rupees ($91.53 million) corpus that will be invested in residential projects in large cities across the country, the Mint reported, citing a top executive. The fund, being raised from domestic investors, includes an option to raise another 5 billion rupees. ()