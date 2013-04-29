Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media over the weekend and on Monday:
* A proposed merger of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc and Actavis Inc was put on hold after the
two drugmakers failed to agree on terms of a deal that would
have created a healthcare giant with a combined market value of
$35 billion, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters
on Saturday.
* An Italian judge has rejected an order to seize around 1.8
billion euros ($2.34 billion) of assets from Nomura Holdings Inc
as part of a probe into suspected fraud involving
troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, legal
sources said on Saturday.
* Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is in advanced talks
to buy a $1.2 billion stake in BTPN, an Indonesian
lender backed by TPG Capital, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
* Russia's second-largest bank VTB has won firm
orders for its entire offering of new shares worth $3.3 billion,
a source close to the bank said on Sunday, bolstering its
capital strength as it eyes a push into retail lending.
* A U.S. unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
is in talks to acquire the rights to sell trust-banking services
to Morgan Stanley's clients, in the bank's latest bid to
expand its business abroad, a source familiar with the matter
said on Sunday.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has arranged a $1.75
billion financing package for J.C. Penney Co Inc, backed
by the department store chain's real estate and other assets, a
source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
* Bond insurer MBIA Inc is working with law firm
Weil Gotshal & Manges as it seeks to avoid possible
rehabilitation of its structured finance unit by a New York
regulator, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.
* Ambulatory Services of America Inc, a U.S. operator of
healthcare facilities controlled by private equity firm Lindsay
Goldberg LLC, has appointed Morgan Stanley to explore a
sale, three people familiar with the matter said this week.
* U.S. specialty chemicals company Rockwood Holdings Inc
has attracted bids from private equity groups for its
industrial ceramics unit CeramTec, people familiar with the deal
said.
* Indebted Russian steel group Mechel has backed off
from selling up to 25 percent of its mining division because of
market conditions, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
* Spain's biggest bank Santander is in exclusive
talks with U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and
General Atlantic LLC to sell a stake in its asset management
business, three people familiar with the discussions said.