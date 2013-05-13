Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 13 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Japanese telecom company SoftBank Corp, which
owns 33 percent of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has
told banks that their financing of Dish Network Corp's
$25.5 billion rival offer for Sprint Nextel Corp could
hurt their chances of landing a role in a highly anticipated
public offering of the Chinese e-commerce giant, two sources
familiar with the situation said.
* Win Bischoff is stepping down as chairman of British
state-backed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, the Financial
Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the plan,
set to be announced ahead of Thursday's annual shareholder
meeting.
* Swiss Life Holding AG and Valiant Holding AG
are discussing a distribution partnership, which may
include the insurer taking a stake in the bank, Swiss newspaper
Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the
matter.
* A dual-track system, including survey-based lending rates
along with transaction-linked indices, is likely to replace
scandal-hit London interbank lending rate Libor as soon as next
year, the Financial Times reported on its website on Sunday.
* Switzerland's finance minister supports exchanging bank
client data with foreign tax authorities under certain
conditions, which the Swiss government will begin debating in
June, according to a newspaper interview.
* The resumption of initial public offerings in China,
expected this month or next, will likely be delayed until July
in part due to concerns over the strength of the economy, the
official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.
* Britain's Royal Mail Group Ltd could fall into
foreign hands if trade unions continue to fight plans to launch
an initial public offering of shares on the London Stock
Exchange, the Observer newspaper reported.
* One of the credit card processing companies whose security
was breached in a $45 million global cyber heist was India's
ElectraCard Services, according to two people familiar with the
situation.
* German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
has identified potential takeover targets costing up
to 300 million euros ($389.16 million), Chief Executive Ulf
Schneider told German weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.
* Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is in talks
with India's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation, to buy
out its 14 percent stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India
Ltd, the Economic Times reported, citing a senior official of
the insurer. ()
* German printing machines maker Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
is in talks about a possible partnership with rival
KBA Koenig & Bauer Group, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
paper reported on Sunday.