Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Building products maker CPG International is being
prepared for a sale by its private equity owner, a deal that
could fetch between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, according to
three people familiar with the matter.
* A board member at Italy's troubled lender Monte dei Paschi
di Siena is being investigated over allegations of
breaking insider trading rules and has been suspended, a
judicial source said on Wednesday.
* Private equity-controlled power firm Alinta Energy is
planning a $1 billion-plus debt issue in the U.S. term loan B
institutional market to refinance maturing debt, banking sources
familiar with the deal said, joining a growing number of
Australian borrowers attracted by the terms and pricing
available.
* Title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc and
buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners are in advanced talks to
acquire mortgage service provider Lender Processing Services Inc
, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Blackstone Group LP and Prologis Inc have
agreed to buy a portfolio of 17 million square feet of warehouse
and distribution centers whose majority owner is Lehman Brothers
for about $960 million, two sources familiar with the deal said
on Wednesday.
* Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, is in
advanced talks to divest its remaining 25-percent stake in its
Middle Eastern joint venture to local partner Majid Al Futtaim,
two sources familiar with the matter said.
* India's Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd is
poised to buy the domestic banking unit of nationalised Austrian
lender Hypo Alpe Adria for 65.5 million euros ($84.34 million),
the newspaper Die Presse said.
* A team including former General Motors Co
executive Bob Lutz and China's largest parts maker is looking to
buy Fisker Automotive for $20 million, a fraction of the "green"
car company's estimated worth almost a year and a half ago.