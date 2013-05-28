Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Deutsche Telekom AG is considering buying Poland's GTS Central Europe for 600 million euros ($776.34 million) as part of plans to strengthen its position in eastern Europe, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported on Monday.

* A group of hedge funds have called for the break-up of investment firm RHJ International founded by U.S. investor Timothy Collins, in a move that could lead to a sale or possible relisting of one of the City of London's oldest private banks, Kleinwort Benson, the Financial Times reported. ()

* French utility EDF is close to a deal with the British government to build new nuclear reactors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.